Solon Tulfo leads OCTA senatorial survey for 2025 poll

ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo topped a recent OCTA Research survey for the 2025 senatorial election preferences.

In a survey conducted last July 22 to 26, the respondents were asked to choose their 12 preferred senatorial candidates from 18 politicians that may run for the 2025 election.

Tulfo, who failed to get confirmation as Environment and Natural Resources secretary, ranked number one after getting 73 percent followed by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go with 55 percent, former Senator Vicente Sotto III with 49 percent, Ronald Dela Rosa with 44 percent and Imee Marcos with 43 percent.

Former Senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao got 38 percent, followed by Senator Pia Cayetano with 37 percent, Senator Bong Revilla Jr. with 36 percent, 2022 Presidential candidate Francisco Damogoso with 35 percent, Senator Lito Lapid with 33 percent, and former Presidential candidate Panfilo Ping Lacson with 26 percent.

Senator Francis Tolentino got 23 percent, former Vice President Noli De Castro with 21 percent, Willie Ong and Willie Revillame both got 19 percent, and Gringo Honasan with 16 percent.

Former Vice President Leni Robredo who finished second to Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the 2022 presidential election only ranked 17th or 2nd to the last after getting 15 percent followed by former Senator Francis Pangilinan who got the last place with the same number of votes. Robina Asido/DMS