8月19日のまにら新聞から

Australian Prime Minister Albanese arriving Sept. 7

［ 102 words｜2023.8.19｜英字 (English) ］

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit the Philippines from Sept 7 to 8, the Presidential Communications Office said Friday.

He will meet with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on the second day of his visit to discuss possible cooperation on defense and security, trade, and maritime affairs.

"It follows a series of high-level engagements earlier this year between the Philippines and Australia, underscoring the shared commitment by both nations to advance the trajectory of their multifaceted partnership," PCO said.

Last May, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Marcos in Malacanang, where they discussed possible partnerships to help in security and economic transformation. DMS

