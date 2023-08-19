DFA urges China to prevent fishermen from encroaching in Philippine waters

As the fishing ban of China ended Wednesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) urged Beijing to prevent their fishermen from encroaching in Philippine waters.

"We urge China to take active measures at the port to prevent its fishing fleets from encroaching into our territorial sea and (exclusive economic zone) EEZ," DFA Spokesperson Teresita Daza said on Friday.

"The Philippines is ready to take law enforcement measures on illegal fishing activities in its waters," she added.

Daza also reiterated that the Philippines does ''not recognize China's fishing ban" in the West Philippine Sea.

"This has been the subject of our diplomatic protests and we will continue to register our formal opposition to it. It is an illegal exercise of state authority insofar as they cover the Philippines’ maritime zones," she said.

The two and half months of China's fishing ban in the South China Sea started on May 1 and ended on August 16. Robina Asido/DMS