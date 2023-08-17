PH defers fines, fees when Nikkei-jin departs, re-enters without passport

The Philippine government issued a memorandum deferring the fines and fees imposed when Nikkei-jin departs and re-enters the Philippines without a Philippine passport.

"For remaining Japanese left behind after World War II in the Philippines, fines and fees based on Japanese nationality when departing from and re-entering the Philippines will be deferred from now on," the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines announced on Monday.

According to the embassy this was included in the Immigration Memorandum Circular No. 2023-004, entitled “Guidelines on Philippine Nikkei-jin" issued by the Department of Justice on July 5, 2023.

"As per these Guidelines, fines and fees imposed on remaining Japanese individuals who were left behind after World War II when depart and re-enter the Philippines without a Philippine passport will be deferred, provided they obtain prior certification from the Bureau of Immigration, confirming their status as Philippine Nikkei-jin," it stated.

The embassy stressed that under the guidelines the Nikkei-jin should submit to the Commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration a notarized request letter for recognition as a “Philippine Nikkei-jin” as specified in the guidelines; certificate issued by the Embassy of Japan confirming the applicant as a “Philippine Nikkei-jin”; and photocopy of the Japanese passport or travel document.

It noted that the notarized request letter for recognition as a “Philippine Nikkei-jin” should include the applicant's personal information (name and date of birth), a brief explanation of their personal history as a “Philippine Nikkei-jin,” and it must be notarized by a Notary Public in the Philippines while the certification as a Nikkei-jin will be issued upon request at the consular section of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines.

The embassy also advised Nikkei-jin "to initiate the procedures well in advance of intended travel schedule to Japan" because "the process at the Bureau of Immigration in the Philippines requires approximately three working days from the submission of all documents to the Commissioner."

"For assistance with the application and document preparation process at the Bureau of Immigration in the Philippines, individuals can seek assistance from the Philippine Nikkei-jin Legal Support Center (PNLSC). If you have been in contact with the PNLSC for matters such as making an entry into the family registry, please direct your inquiries to their Manila office," it said. Robina Asido/DMS