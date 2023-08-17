Marcos concerned with North Korea ''actuations''

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. showed "great concern on the actuations of North Korea," which he said can threaten peace in Asia in a meeting with Yamaguchi Natsuo, chief representative of Japan's Komeito Party, at Malacanang Palace Wednesday.

"It is something that although we would say is not top of mind in terms of security and defense, we consider it a critical issue that we in there region must work together very very hard to try to alleviate the tensions, to try to make all the proponents of peace in the region be the dominant voice," Marcos said.

He made the pronouncement in solidarity with Japan, which he noted, will be in the "line of fire" in case the security situation in the Korean peninsula will deteriorate.

Marcos assured the country will honor its trilateral agreements with Japan and the US in terms of joint patrols and joint maritime exercises to ensure "free conduct of trade and shipping in the South China Sea."

Marcos added he will also push for stronger relations with Japan on traditional matters such as trade and infrastructure.

Yamaguchi said: ''I hope that Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), as a transparent and independent institution, will help your country’s infrastructure investment."

He said Japan is interested in enhancing its cooperation with the Philippines. DMS