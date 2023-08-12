Wescom says more than 400 foreign ships inside territorial waters, with 85% ''probably'' Chinese ships

The Western Command (Wescom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has monitored more than 400 foreign vessels inside the territorial waters of the country in the West Philippine Sea, with 85 percent of these ''probably'' Chinese ships.

In a press conference during the visit of AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. in Palawan, Rear Admiral Alberto Carlos said this was based on their latest update monitored last Wednesday.

"Based on our last monitoring boats nearby I would say about 500. More than 400 based on our last monitoring. All foreign vessels incursions in the West Philippine Sea now. Let's put it at 400 plus, let's say that's a safe estimate...," he said.

"Along the Wescom area only 400 plus. Probably 85 percent are Chinese, that's my estimate," he added.

Following the blocking of Chinese ships against the Philippine vessels transporting supplies for the troops in Ayungin Shoal last August 5, Brawner confirmed the military's plan to deploy more air and naval assets in the West Philippine Sea.

"Yes definitely we have plans to deploy more ships, even our aircraft to be able to guard our exclusive economic zone...., we really have to establish our presence in the area, it's all about numbers here," he said.

"Naturally, we cannot compete at the level of China because we have a lesser number of vessels, much lesser number of ships even fishing vessels

and definitely we will try to deploy more ships and fishing vessels. We will talk to our reservists so that we can establish our presence in the area," he added.

Brawner said the military is also considering changing "some of our policies or maybe increase more resources into the Wescom".

"So definitely at my level... we will be able to infuse changes into the way we (operate) here.... so that we can be able to operate more effectively and more freely in the West Philippine Sea," he said. Robina Asido/DMS