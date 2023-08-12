Fisherfolk head in Pagasa Island opposes AFP plan to make them maritime militia members

The president of the fisherfolk association in Pagasa Island opposed the plan of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to train them to become maritime militia members under the military reserve force.

"We will not agree on that, we can only report (incidents) to them. We will not hold firearms," Pagasa Island Fisherfolk Association President Larry Hugo said in a radio interview on Friday.

Hugo is the leader of the association of fishermen that supplies fish to the community in Pagasa Island. He did not say how many fishermen are members of his organization but he noted that they have 36 "serviceable" fishing boats.

He also noted that it would be better for them if the Philippine Coast Guard or the Philippine Navy will escort them during their fishing in the West Philippine Sea.

It can be recalled that on Thursday, AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner confirmed the military's plan to develop their "reservists who will be able to operate in sea".

"Let's make the fisherfolk as our reservists, we will teach them how they can help in defending our country," he said.

Brawner said the AFP have "established reserve units" but noted that they are still waiting for the vessels that can be used by their maritime militias.

When asked for the target deployment date, the AFP chief said that "it will defend on the funds," but noted that they are "definitely pursuing that direction very soon." Robina Asido/DMS