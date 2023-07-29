At least 13 dead from ''Egay'': NDRRMC

The death toll due to the effects of Typhoon ''Egay'' and the enhanced southwest monsoon rose to at least 13, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Friday.

Among the validated report of fatalities includes the victims, four of them are from Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), three have died due to drowning incidents in different areas in Abra, while one died in a landslide incident in Caluttit, Bontoc.

Another victim also died in Baguio, Benguet while a drowning incident was also recorded in Mansilingan, Bacolod, Negros Occidental in Western Visayas.

According to the NDRRMC, government agencies are still validating the deaths of seven other victims. Four of them are from CAR, another one from Western Visayas, one in Calabarzon and one Ilocos Region.

The number of affected population has continued to increase to 140,923 families or 502,782 persons. Out of which 8,890 families or 29,223 persons were served inside the 479 evacuation centers.

The affected road and bridges also increased to 266 with 82 roads and three bridges remaining not passable.

A total of 98 cities and municipalities are still experiencing power interruption while restoration has been made in 65 other affected areas.

The NDRRMC also recorded 2,002 damaged houses in the affected regions, of which 1,848 were partially damaged and 154 others were destroyed.

The losses to agriculture also went up to P 58,362,028.53 while infrastructure damage is now at P 656,329,100.

As of 8am Friday, the Philippine Coast Guard has monitored 201 passengers, truck drivers, and cargo helpers, 16 vessels, one rolling cargo, and 25 motorbancas were stranded in Southern Tagalog while while other 12 vessels and nine motorbancas are taking shelter due to unfavourable sea condition. Robina Asido/DMS