Death toll from sunken boat in Binangonan rises to 27: PCG

By Robina Asido

The death toll from a motorized boat that sunk in the vicinity of waters off Binangonan, Rizal province rose to 27, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Friday.

The PCG confirmed that 43 survivors were rescued as of 5 pm Friday.

During the "Laging Handa" public briefing, PCG spokesperson and Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said Aya Express was overloaded as its maximum capacity was 42 and only 22 passengers were in the manifest.

Aya Express capsized off Barangay Kalinawan, Binangonan, Rizal around 1 pm on Thursday.

"Only 22 passengers were listed in the manifest but now the number of passengers we have accounted has already reached to 66," Balilo said.

"The boat captain admitted that after they have submitted the manifest to the PCG their crew members loaded more passengers," he added.

In a press briefing, PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu confirmed that two PCG personnel assigned in their sub-station in Binangonan were relieved from their post.

"I immediately order the relief of our Coast Guard personnel there. They are under investigation. We will not tolerate our personnel with inadequacy in doing their task. It is included in the disciplinary measure of our organization. They should be accountable and responsible to their actions," he said.

"The purpose of the investigation is to determine if they have lapses in performing their duties we need to replace them, relieved them from their post so that they will not interfere in the conduct of fair investigation. My instruction to the regional commander is clear for them to conduct a fair, honest and transparent investigation, we need to be transparent in this issue to the public," he added.

The Maritime Industry Authority announced the suspension of the passenger ship safety certificate of the Aya Express.

"The decision to suspend the safety certificate is in response to the unfortunate sea incident, which raises concerns about the integrity of the ship's hull, integral parts, and other affected machineries/appliances," said Marina.

Marina also "emphasizes that the suspension of the Ship Safety Certificate will only be lifted following a thorough inspection of the vessel and a comprehensive evaluation by Marina inspectors."

"The safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain the utmost priority, and any reinstatement of the certificate will be based on favorable recommendations ensuring the vessel's compliance with all safety standards and regulations," it stated.

It also mentioned that "in light of the incident, Marina will immediately commence the conduct of a Marine Safety Investigation (MSI) once the search and rescue (SAR) operation is completed."

"Further, a show cause order has been issued to the shipowner commencing the administrative proceedings pursuant to relevant Marina rules and regulations. However, it is important to note that Marina is currently gathering data and information regarding the cause of the maritime incident," it stated.

"The Marina will also initiate administrative proceedings relative to its Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) once all relevant data is gathered and the Marine Safety Investigation (MSI) is completed," it added. DMS