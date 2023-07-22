Japanese man arrested by BI

Immigration authorities on Thursday morning arrested a Japanese fugitive wanted in his home country for robbery.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI)’s fugitive search unit (FSU) arrested Takeuchi Kazuo, 54, along Roxas Boulevard in Manila following a mission order issued by BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

Takeuchi was tagged by the Japanese government as a fugitive from justice, and is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Sage Summary Court of Japan for robbery resulting in bodily injury and theft.

The Japanese government informed the BI of Takeuchi’s case on April 2023, after receiving information that he fled to the Philippines to evade prosecution.

Upon receipt of information, the BI FSU immediately conducted a manhunt to arrest the fugitive.

“We are in close coordination with foreign governments who provide us information about fugitives that might be attempting to hide here,” said Tansingco. “These have resulted in numerous arrests and interceptions, through the cooperation of our counterparts,” he added.

Takeuchi faces a summary deportation order and will remain in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending his deportation. BI News