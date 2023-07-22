「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,870
$100=P5435

7月22日のまにら新聞から

''Egay'' may become super typhoon late Monday or early Tuesday: Pagasa

［ 153 words｜2023.7.22｜英字 (English) ］

Tropical Depression ''Egay,'' which is moving west-northwest at 20 kilometers per hour, may become a super typhoon late Monday or early Tuesday as it moves over the Philippine Sea east of Luzon.

This was announced by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 5 pm bulletin on Friday.

Rainfall of 50 to 100 millimeters may be experienced Sunday afternoon or Monday afternoon in Catanduanes and Northern Samar.

In areas not directly affected by ''Egay'', rains from the enhanced southwest monsoon are likely over the western section of Southern Luzon and Western Visayas, Pagasa said.

Pagasa said Friday morning that a low pressure area turned into a tropical depression. It had winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of 70 kilometers per hour. No tropical cyclone wind signals were raised yet.

''Egay is forecast to intensify in the next 12 hours into a tropical storm,'' it added. DMS

前の記事2023年7月22日 次の記事2023年7月22日