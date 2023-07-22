''Egay'' may become super typhoon late Monday or early Tuesday: Pagasa

Tropical Depression ''Egay,'' which is moving west-northwest at 20 kilometers per hour, may become a super typhoon late Monday or early Tuesday as it moves over the Philippine Sea east of Luzon.

This was announced by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 5 pm bulletin on Friday.

Rainfall of 50 to 100 millimeters may be experienced Sunday afternoon or Monday afternoon in Catanduanes and Northern Samar.

In areas not directly affected by ''Egay'', rains from the enhanced southwest monsoon are likely over the western section of Southern Luzon and Western Visayas, Pagasa said.

Pagasa said Friday morning that a low pressure area turned into a tropical depression. It had winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of 70 kilometers per hour. No tropical cyclone wind signals were raised yet.

''Egay is forecast to intensify in the next 12 hours into a tropical storm,'' it added. DMS