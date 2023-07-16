Negotiations between China, ASEAN for code of conduct to continue next month in Manila

Negotiations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) members on a code of conduct in the South China Sea will continue in Manila next month.

This was announced by Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo during the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference 10+1 Session with China in Jakarta on Thursday.

"We welcome the completion of the second reading of the Single Draft COC Negotiating Text (SDNT) and look forward to continuing the COC

negotiations in Manila in August, with a view towards adopting an effective and substantive COC," he said.

The Code of Conduct has yet to be approved since ASEAN and China began discussions at least 20 years ago.

Manalo said "ASEAN must also intensify cooperation with China in such areas as agriculture and food security, biodiversity conservation and

sustainable management of the coastal ecosystem, and combating transnational crimes, all of which are inextricably linked to the security

and development of our peoples."

"As we progress with renewed optimism, we must ensure that our gains are not undercut by threats to regional peace, security and stability, as well as major power rivalries," he said.

"Regarding developments in the South China Sea, we call for the effective management and peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law," he added.

In a press conference, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during the meeting in Indonesia, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, stressed that China and ASEAN will always be neighbors, partners and brothers and sisters.

"Our histories are already linked, so are our futures. In keeping with the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness proposed by President Xi Jinping, China will stay committed to the friendly cooperation policy towards ASEAN and work with ASEAN countries for common development and rejuvenation," he said.

"We look forward to the two sides jointly advancing the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership and making new contributions to regional peace and prosperity," he added.

Wang Wenbin noted that "the meeting adopted the ASEAN-China Joint Statement on Commemorating and Reflecting on the 20th Anniversary of China’s Accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia and the guidelines accelerating the conclusion of the COC." Robina Asido/DMS