Lava continues to flow from Mayon Volcano in the past 24 hours: Phivolcs

Lava continued to flow from Mayon Volcano in the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Saturday.

"Very slow effusion of lava from the summit crater of Mayon Volcano continued to feed lava flows and collapse debris on the Mi-isi (south) and Bonga (southeastern) gullies as well as rockfall and PDCs on these and the Basud (eastern) Gullies," said Phivolcs.

It said "the lava flows have advanced to approximate lengths of 2800 meters and 1400 meters along Mi-isi and Bonga gullies, respectively, from the summit crater while collapse debris has deposited to 4000 meters from the crater along the Basud channel."

Phivolcs said five pyroclastic density currents (PDC) generated by dome-collapse, 362 rockfall events, and 39 volcanic earthquakes were also recorded by the Mayon Volcano Network.

On Friday, it also recorded an average of 2,132 tonnes of Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission per day. Robina Asido/DMS