Japan awards ex-defense secretary Lorenzana Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star

By Robina Asido

The government of Japan formally awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star to former Defense Secretary and now the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) chairman Delfin Lorenzana in a ceremony Friday night.

The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star was conferred by Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa in his residence in Makati City.

Aside from his family members, also present during the ceremony are the colleagues of Lorenzana in the government including former Interior and Local Government Secretary and now National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano, Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez and Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro.

In his remark, Koshikawa said Lorenzana was "determined in realizing deeper defense ties between Japan and the Philippines in a wide range of areas, including the activation of enhanced defense exchanges, expansion of Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) participation in training opportunities and implementation of capacity-building support in the field of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief."

Koshikawa said the historic achievements of Lorenzana during his term as defense secretary which includes the promotion of the greater commitment of the JSDF to its activities in the Philippines where JSDF shifted from observers to actual participants of Kamandag joint US and Philippine exercises, the first joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training exercise between the JASDF and the Philippine Air Force in 2021 and the terms and reference between the Ministry of Defense and the Department of National Defense during the visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Japan early this year.

"These are all the outcomes of Honorable Lorenzana's vital effort to accelerate our defense cooperation," he said.

Koshikawa also noted the importance of Lorenzana's "valuable endeavors as prime proponent of modernizing the Philippines defense sector.

"He led the agreed transfer of five JMSDF TC-90 training aircraft to the Philippine Navy in 2016, the transfer of JGSDF helicopter UH-1H auxiliary parts to the Philippine Air Force in 2019 and the delivery of four air surveillance radar system to the Philippine Air Force under the concluded contract between the DND and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. in 2020," he said.

Lorenzana expressed his gratitude to the Japanese government for the award conferred to him and its recognition of his achievements when he served as the defense secretary during the previous administration.

"This recognition fills my heart with gratitude and joy, and I extend my sincerest appreciation to the Japanese government for bestowing this remarkable honor upon me. I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the people and nation of Japan for their enduring support, friendship, and belief in the bilateral relations of our two countries," he said.

"I am very much honored I didn't expect this award to be given to me knowing that when I took over the secretary of defense position I just went there and did my job what I have to do according to what our president was telling us, what he think is good for the country so we did everything that we could to improved the defense relationship between Japan and the Philippines, they give me award for that so thank you very much," he added.

Lorenzana also stressed that his award represents more than just an individual achievement as he recognized the collective efforts of countless individuals who have contributed during his term as the defense secretary.

"This award is a testament to the collective spirit of collaboration that binds our nations together, transcending borders and cultures. As we celebrate this moment let us remember the responsibility that comes with recognition," he said.

"It is incumbent on each of us to use our platforms to uplift others, to champion worthy causes that promote peace, understanding and unity. Let us continue to bridge divides, foster cultural exchanges and build a future that embraces diversity and inclusivity," he added.

As he offered a toast for Lorenzana, Teodoro expressed how proud he is as a Filipino, "that a colleague, a son of the Philippines, has been given the award of the order, the rising sun, for distinguished service to the international community."

"As a Filipino too, the honoree shares the award with the Filipino people. Why? Because this distinguished gentleman and a friend throughout his adult life, has devoted his life to the service of the Filipino Republic