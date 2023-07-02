Lorenzana says parents wanted him named after kind Japanese officer

Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) chairman Delfin Lorenzana revealed that his parents tried to name him after a kind Japanese military officer who officiated their marriage during World War II.

"Come to think of it, had my mother had a way I will be standing before you here as Koji Lorenzana," he said, eliciting laughter from the audience during his speech at the conferment ceremony for the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star at the Japan Ambassador's residence in Makati City on Friday.

As he remembered the story of his mother, Lorenzana said his parents were supposed to name him after Major Koji Tanaka, who was a garrison commander based in Parang town, Maguindanao.

"In 1943 they decided to get married so they asked the permission of the garrison commander by the name of Koji Tanaka... but the Major himself officiated the wedding," he said.

Lorenzana recalled how his mother described the kindness of Japanese soldiers during World War II that made his parents want him to be named after a Japanese military officer.

"According to her, except for the initial fighting at the start of the war and the liberation in 1945, they were living their normal lives. She said that the Japanese soldiers are very kind. They are good and they are respectful (to) women. So they live a normal life so that when I was born my father wanted me to be named after that major," he said

"But you know naming a baby is very elaborate in the Philippines. So many names are coming out. Douglas MacArthur came out, then my grandfather's name, my father's name, then someone said why don't you name him after the midwife, the lady that assisted us... the name was Fidela, but one of my aunts said 'I don't like her she's very grumpy its not Fidel let's ramble the name' that is why it became Delfin," Lorenzana added.

The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star was awarded by Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines, Kazuhiko Koshikawa to Lorenzana for his valuable contribution in accelerating the defense cooperation between Philippines and Japan during his term as defense secretary of the previous administration. Robina Asido/DMS