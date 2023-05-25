Pagasa says Mawar weakens to a typhoon

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said super typhoon Mawar weakened to a typhoon due to a high pressure area as it neared Guam on Wednesday morning.

In a phone interview with Daily Manila Shimbun, weather forecaster Patrick del Mundo said: "The super typhoon weakened by the dry air intrusion coming from a high pressure area. That's why it degraded into a typhoon as of 8 am."

"After the typhoon moves far away from the high pressure area, it is possible to become a super typhoon again," he added.

He said the typhoon has a slight chance to make landfall in the Philippines.

''Mawar'' was located 2,105 kilometers east of Visayas, with winds of up to 175 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 215 kilometers per hour as of 3 pm.

It is moving north-northwest at 10 kilometers per hour, added del Mundo.

It was expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility Friday evening or Saturday morning, he added. Eric Acidre/DMS