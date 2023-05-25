Five Filipino sailors of Chinese vessel found dead: DFA

Five Filipino sailors who were part of crew of a Chinese fishing that capsized in the Indian Ocean last week were found dead, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday.

DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said it is working with the Department of Migrant Workers how to repatriate the remains and help their families receive benefits.

There were 39 crew of fishing vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu when the mishap happened. An Australian search and rescue team helped scour the area for victims.

Earlier, China's Transport Minister Li Xiaopeng confirmed the death of 39 crew members including five Filipino sailors of fishing vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028, a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) official said Wednesday.

"We are saddened by this development. Since day one, we have been monitoring and coordinating with the Australian Maritime Rescue Center and the Chinese Embassy as to the progress of the search and rescue (SAR) operations," said Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said, who expressed his condolence to the victims.

"We thank the Australian SAR teams for their efforts, as we understood the risks they faced while scouring the vast waters amid unpredictable weather conditions," he said.

"We are coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs to know how we can assist the affected families during this difficult time," he added.

Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 was carrying 39 crew members, including 17 Chinese and five Filipino sailors when it capsized at "2,900 miles northwest of Australia" last May 16. Robina Asido/DMS