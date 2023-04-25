Japan honors David Carter and Josue Sim Zuniega with decorations

On April 21, Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko, on behalf of the Government of Japan, presented decorations at a conferment ceremony held in his official residence.

Former Philippine Judo Federation President David Carter and lawyer Josue Sim Zuniega were respectively conferred the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays and the Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays for their notable contributions in strengthening the bilateral ties between Japan and the Philippines.

Carter has been a prominent figure in Philippine judo. He is a member of the Kodokan Judo Institute in Japan and has been a Japan Foundation Sports Fellow since 2001.

Currently, he serves as the Sports Director of the Asian Judo Federation and a member of the International Judo Federation. His dedication to judo has paved the way for Japan-Philippines relations to further deepen and broaden, especially in the area of sports cooperation.

Carter was decorated for his valuable contributions to promoting and developing judo in the Philippines, and fostering friendship and goodwill between Japan and the Philippines.

Zuniega is a legal advisor at the Manila office of the Philippine Nikkeijin Legal Support Center (PNLSC), a non-profit organization, where he has collected information on more than 3,800 Filipinos of Japanese descent, or Nikkeijin, since 2008.

He has been tirelessly involved in restoring the Japanese citizenship of approximately 1,500 Filipino Nikkeijin, as well as improving their living status in the Philippines.

In addition to his activities at the PNLSC, he has also smoothly facilitated the activities of Japanese companies and residents in the Philippines for many years.

Zuniega was decorated for his significant efforts in building mutual understanding between Japan and the Philippines as an advocate of the Philippine Nikkei community.

In his speech, Ambassador Koshikawa conveyed his deepest gratitude and congratulations to Carter and Zuniega, and expressed hope that they will continue to take active roles in advancing Japan-Philippines relations.