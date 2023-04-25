Intel head named Philippine National Police chief

President Ferdinand Marcos appointed Maj. Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., the intelligence chief of the Philippine National Police, as its new head on Monday.

Acorda, a member of Philippine Military Academy Class of 1991, formally replaced his predecessor, General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. at the change-of-command ceremony held at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Acorda, who is from Ilocos Norte, previously served as the head of the Directorate of Intelligence since August 2022. He will reach the maximum retirable age of 57 in December this year.

''I enjoin the entire police force and law enforcement agencies to support the leadership of Police General Benjamin Acorda as our new PNP chief,'' said Marcos in his speech.

In radio interview, Marcos said he appointed Acorda because with the issues surrounding the PNP, he needed someone whom he knows.

''We are having problems that is why we have to appoint someone who is dependable commander and our new PNP chief Benjie Acorda is somebody who is well known to me,'' said Marcos.

In his inaugural speech, Acorda said he was humbled to be an “instrument of peace and justice”.

He vowed that the police under his term would be “vanguards of peace to ensure a safe and economically stable community.”

“We shall be steadfast in providing better police service,” Acorda said.

“Under my leadership, we will be your partner in ensuring a secure, peaceful, and crime-free community,” he added.

He also committed to continue the advocacy of Azurin to cleanse the ranks of the police.

“Thank you for the exceptional legacy and wisdom you have imparted in the organization. Rest assured sir, that I will continue your advocacy in cleansing the PNP,” Acorda said.

Marcos promised the PNP that his administration would lend them its full support.

“As President, I will ensure the entire PNP is given the administration’s full support for the organization, and its plans, its (programs) that seek to boost the morale of its personnel, hone their skills, and advance their capabilities,” Marcos said.

He also urged the new PNP chief to set a good example for the police.

Marcos, in his speech, instructed Acorda to defend the country’s democratic institutions as well as protect the vulnerable and weak.

“Make your presence felt in the streets, make them safer. Defend our democratic institutions, our cherished ideals. Protect the people, especially the weak, the vulnerable, and those who indirectly work with us in the same cause, such as journalists, civic action groups, civil volunteers, (and) the like,” Marcos said.

“Finally, serve the people with integrity, with accountability, and genuine justice. Always be open to public scrutiny, and practice restraint and maximum tolerance in the face of harsh criticism,'' Marcos said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS