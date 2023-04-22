Marcos one with Muslim community in celebrating Eid’l Fitr

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday expressed unity with the Muslim community in the Philippines and abroad as they celebrate Eid’l Fitr or the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan.

In his message, Marcos said he hopes that the Muslims here and overseas will deeply instill and apply in their daily lives the teachings and values during the observance of Ramadan.

“As you culminate the holy month of Ramadan by celebrating the Festival of the Breaking of the Fast, may you sustain the values, teachings, and practices that you have wholeheartedly discerned and embodied throughout this time,” the chief executive said.

“Let this form the foundations of your characters as you continue to fulfill righteous deeds and strive to live a virtuous life moving toward.”

In the spirit of solidarity, Marcos said Filipinos also join the Muslim community in celebrating the solemn and festive occasion “for we recognize the Islamic faith and embrace it as part of our own collective consciousness.”

“With our many faiths informing all our actions and bridging all our differences as a diverse set of peoples, we can transcend any challenge and still remain unified under the banners of camaraderie, respect, and love,” the President noted.

The celebration of Eid’l Fitr is a way for Muslims to show their gratitude to Allah for giving them the strength to fast and to seek forgiveness for any sins committed during the year.

It is also a time when families wear new clothes and gather to catch up and spend quality time together. Presidential News Desk