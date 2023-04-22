Marcos to embark on an official visit to the United States

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will travel to Washington, DC from April 30 to May 4 on an official visit aimed at reaffirming the special relationship between the Philippines and the United States.

Marcos' itinerary will begin on May 1 with a meeting with US President Joe Biden, followed by an expanded meeting with key Cabinet officials.

The visit will reaffirm the bonds of friendship that give definition and significance to the many facets of the bilateral relationship, underpinned by the close affinity shared by Filipinos and Americans alike for many years. It will substantively progress efforts to further deepen relations and political ties, to bring about lasting socio-economic partnerships, as well as to enhance defense and security cooperation.

Marcos is expected to advance the Philippines’ socio-economic and development priorities and harness closer partnership in such areas as agriculture, energy, climate change, digital transformation and technology, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, supply chains, and infrastructure.

The United States is a major bilateral trade and official development assistance partner, and maintains a shared commitment with the Philippines for more dynamic economic relations.

The trip will highlight the steadfast commitment by both sides to be reliable and resilient allies and partners in times of crisis and prosperity, amid a challenging global and regional environment. Presidential News Desk