More than half of Filipino families received aid in the past three months: SWS

Around 53 percent of Filipino families received aid in the past three months, results of a December 2022 Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released Monday showed.

Based on the fourth quarter 2022 survey, the most common form of help was money at 32 percent, followed by food at 25 percent, money that was lent at six percent, non-food items at two percent, support for school or training at two percent, any kind of service at two percent, and jobs at two percent.

Meanwhile, 47 percent of families have not received help in the past three months.

Among the families that got aid, 60 percent received it from the government, 37 percent from relatives, 11 percent from friends, five percent from a private person who is not a relative or a friend, three percent from private companies, three percent from non-government organizations, and one percent from religious organizations.

The SWS also found that 51 percent of Filipino families rated themselves as poor, 31 percent rated themselves as borderline, and 19 percent rated themselves as not poor.

Overall, the percentage of families that received any form of aid in the past three months was roughly the same among the poor at 54 percent, borderline at 52 percent, and not poor families at 48 percent.

The poll was conducted from December 10 to 14, 2022 using face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults, or Filipinos aged 18 years old and above, nationwide.

SWS surveyed 300 adults each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. Jaspearl Tan/DMS