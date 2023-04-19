Army approves admin charges vs ex-PSG chief, six others

Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. approved the administrative charges against former Presidential Security Group (PSG) commander Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante III and six soldiers allegedly involved in the killing of Yvonette Chua Plaza in Davao City last year.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Philippine Army spokesman, based on the recommendation of Army judge advocate, Brawner approved the administrative charges against Durante, Col. Michael Licyayo, and five enlisted personnel and subsequently referred the case to the general court martial.

Trinidad said the general court martial is chaired by the court president, Maj. Gen. Jose Eriel Niembra, a former PSG commander during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. Niembra is the head of the 10th Infantry Division.

"Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante III and Col. Michael Licyayo were immediately transferred and detained in the Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) headquarters, Camp Panacan, Davao City on April 17, 2023, for the purpose of the administrative military proceeding which is expected to convene tomorrow or anytime this week," he said.

Trinidad said Durante and Licyayo were charged with violation of Article of War 96, which refers to conduct unbecoming of an officer and a gentleman, while the five enlisted personnel were charged with violation of Article of War 97 which refers to all disorders and neglects to the prejudice of good order and military discipline and all conduct of a nature to bring discredit upon the military service.

"The Philippine Army will uphold the highest form of discipline amongst its personnel in the performance of its mandate of serving the people and securing the land. The Army does not tolerate wrongdoings and criminal acts of any soldier, be they officers or enlisted personnel," he said. Robina Asido/DMS