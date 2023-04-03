Marcos’ Holy Week Message: ‘Become better agents of change’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. enjoined the predominantly Catholic nation on Sunday to “become better agents of change” by knowing Christ more during the observance of the Holy Week.

In his message, the President said while it may be “difficult to comprehend,” the message of salvation and eternal life “remains as timely as ever.”

“I urge all of us now to make this promise personal: Let it stir in each of us the desire to know Jesus Christ more so that we may become better agents of change and conveyors of truth wherever we go,” President Marcos said.

“No matter how constant or diverse the occasion is in the Filipino psyche, one thing emerges true each time: That God, in His divine and everlasting wisdom, manifested His immeasurable and incomparable love to us all through the very human person of Jesus Christ,” the chief executive pointed out.

As Filipinos are presented with the chance to deeply contemplate the impact of Christ’s passion and death, Marcos said it is “inevitable that our thoughts will gravitate to the events and challenges of recent years.”

The chief executive called on Filipinos to “direct our thoughts and our actions more to the resurrection of the Lord and the victory that this gives us to this very day.” Presidential News Desk