NCRPO to deploy more than 6,000 cops during Holy Week

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will deploy more than 6,000 policemen in Metro Manila during Holy Week.

In an interview with dzBB, NCRPO Chief Maj. Gen. Edgar Okubo said: “We have prepared almost 6,213 cops from the NCRPO to assist during the Holy Week.”

“We will augment them with force multipliers and other allied units from the LTFRB (Land Transportation and Franchise Regulatory Board), MMDA (Metropolitan Manila Development Authority), and others. Our force multipliers that will be deployed during the whole Holy Week for this month will reach up to 10,000,” he added.

Holy Week is celebrated from April 2 to 8 and commemorates the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Okubo said the NCRPO will also deploy 240 personnel for revitalized police in the villages and increase police visibility.

He said no untoward incidents were reported in the past 24 hours.

“In the past 24 hours, Manila has been calm and quiet. We pray that this will continue throughout the Holy Week,” Okubo said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS