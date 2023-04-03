DFA welcomes EC decision to extend EU recognition of certificates by Philippines

The Department of Foreign Affairs welcomes the decision by the European Commission to extend EU recognition of certificates issued by the Philippines to seafarers in line with the International Convention on the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) for Seafarers.

The DFA notes that the extension comes with conditions for the PH to meet and comply with its commitments to improve the process and implementation of the Philippine maritime education, training and certification (METC) system.

The Philippines has viewed the inspections, verifications and evaluations conducted by the European Commission, through the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), constructively, and is firm in its commitment to meet the same, mindful that these are in the interest of ensuring the best possible conditions for Philippine seafarers looking to serve on EU flag vessels.

The Philippines appreciates the continued engagement and the offer of technical assistance from the European Commission in helping ensure that the challenges in the implementation of the STCW Convention 1978, as amended, can be overcome.

The Philippine Government will continue to work towards elevating the METC system to the highest standard, and ensure the best possible employment opportunities for Filipino seafarers, on domestic or foreign flag vessels. Media and Public Affairs Division