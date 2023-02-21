Average daily COVID-19 cases down 19% from previous week: DOH

The average daily COVID-19 cases declined last week after seeing an increase, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

Based on its COVID-19 Case Bulletin, there is an average of 128 cases daily for the period of February 13 to 19 or 19 percent lower than the February 6-12 tally.

Three additional severe and critical cases were reported during the past week. Seventy four deaths were also lodged during that period.

There were 406 severe and critical cases as of February 19.

The DOH said 311 were occupying ICU beds. DMS