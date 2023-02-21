PNP examining personal dealings, other angles in ambush of Cagayan vice mayor

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is looking into the personal dealings and other angles in the ambush of Aparri, Cagayan Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda on Nueva Vizcaya on Sunday.

Alameda and his five companions died in the attack which was done by masked men reportedly wearing pixielized police uniforms which occurred Sunday morning.

''We are looking at his personal dealings and also his being a politician and other angles,'' said Col. Redrico Maranan, PNP public information office chief in an ambush interview on Monday.

Maranan said the plate number of the getaway vehicle, a Mitsubishi Adventure van, is issued to a pickup truck at the Nueva Vizcaya State University and has been its compound.

The getaway vehicle was found burnt in Solano, Nueva Vizcaya, police said.

Maranan said PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. ordered tighter regulations on the wearing pixielized uniforms after it was reported that the gunmen were reportedly wearing these garb.

Maranan said Azurin ordered that only legitimate police personnel should wear pixielized uniforms. ''The ones buying these should show legitimate IDs and the Anti-Cybercrime Group were given orders those selling these uniforms online should be arrested,'' added Maranan.

Brig. Gen. Percival Rumbaoa, Cagayan Valley police chief, said the gunmen were not policemen. He added that a Special Investigating Task Group was created to pursue the gunmen. DMS