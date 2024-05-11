BI to deport Japanese man wanted for rape

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported the arrest of a Japanese man wanted by authorities in Tokyo for abducting and assaulting a female compatriot more than four years ago.

In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the fugitive as 38-year-old Sugihara Hirotaka, who was arrested on Monday along Dr. A. Santos Ave., San Dionisio, Paranaque City by operatives of the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU).

Tansingco said Hirotaka will be sent back to Japan as he was already ordered expelled by the BI in August 2021 when a deportation order was issued against him by the bureau’s board of commissioners for being an undesirable alien.

“We will deport him as soon as we have secured the necessary clearances for his departure. He cannot return to the Philippines as he was already blacklisted and banned from re-entering the country,” Tansingco added.

It was learned that Hirotaka’s arrest and deportation was sought by Japanese authorities in Manila in August 2021 after he was implicated in the abduction and rape of a woman in Osaka in 2019.

A warrant for Hirotaka’s arrest was reportedly issued by the Osaka summary court where he was charged with abduction for the purpose of obscenity and rape resulting to injury in violation of Japan’s penal code.

Authorities alleged that Hirotaka abducted a young female victim on the street and brought her to an abandoned area in Osaka where she was assaulted and raped.

“He is also a suspect in a series of violent incidents of abduction and rape of other minors in Japan,” said BI-FSU acting chief Rendel Ryan Sy.

Sy said that to evade prosecution, Hirotaka hid in the country since March 6, 2019 when he arrived here as a tourist. He did not depart since then, thus he is already overstaying.

The fugitive is currently detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City while awaiting for the implementation of his deportation. Bureau of Immigration