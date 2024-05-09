Chinese vessels spotted during Balikatan drill off Batanes

A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessel of China and two other Chinese-flagged ships were spotted off Batanes during the Balikatan drill between the Philippines and United States forces last week, a Philippine Coast Guard official reported on Wednesday.

PCG Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said the PCG onboard BRP Melchora Aquino spotted Chinese vessels in the vicinity of Itbayat, Batanes, where the Balikatan exercise was being held around 10:45 am last May 1, 2024.

“Our BRP Melchora Aquino engaged in radio challenges with the two unidentified Chinese-flagged vessels and later saw them leaving the area while While the PLA Navy ship, which was positioned farther away than the two other Chinese ships, had also left the area,” he said.

Balilo said the PCG vessel was tasked to ensure the safety and security of the exercise site during the Balikatan drill.

“On the part of the PCG, our task was to secure the perimeter during the Balikatan Exercises to make sure that there would be no intruder, and to provide assistance in case of search and rescue,” he said.

Balilo said BRP Melchora Aquino with BRP Malapascua arrived in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, to participate in the maritime strike live-fire exercise where US and Philippine contingents will sink an old China-made tanker vessel Wednesday.

He said the Philippine Coast Guard ships with 150 personnel from the Coast Guard Special Operations Force, Coast Guard Medical Service, and Coast Guard Fleet will join the last leg of Balikatan exercise in the vicinity waters of Laoag. Robina Asido/DMS