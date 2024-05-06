Elderly Chinese woman dies in Manila fire

An elderly Chinese woman died in a fire in a residential area in Manila on Sunday morning.

In an interview with dzBB, an officer from the Manila Police District Station identified the fatality as an 86-year-old female Chinese national.

“The victim was a PWD (person with disability). Her son, Peter, was in the bathroom. When he exited the bathroom, the fire started on the ground floor, he wasn’t able to save his mother. That’s why she was trapped in the house,” the police officer said.

The son of the victim was injured, he added.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the fire broke out at 9:32 am at a two-story building in Guerero St. in Ermita behind a hotel owned by the victim’s family.

The fire was declared under control at 10:38 am and extinguished by 11:07 am.

Three civilians and one BFP personnel were injured. Jaspearl Tan/DMS