Marcos vows ‘strong political will’ for Bangsamoro’s success

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday vowed to exercise ‘strong political will’ for the success of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) as he called for a “whole-of-society” approach and a partnership between the government and the local residents to bring progress in the region.

“Let us continue to work together and march in unison as we implement our whole-of-society approach in our mission to uplift the lives of the people of Bangsamoro,” Marcos said in his speech during the 10th Anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).

Marcos renewed his commitment to normalize the Bangsamoro communities especially members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), noting the fast-approaching of the amnesty application by the National Amnesty Commission.

The President said peace is not achieved in one sitting alone as he highlighted his attendance to the Intergovernmental Relations Body last February. The body convened for the sixth time meeting under his administration.

“Kasunod nito ang pagdalaw ko sa Basilan upang masaksihan ang decommissioning ng mga baril at armas. Ito ay pagpapakita lamang na marami pang gagawin para makamit na natin ang kapayapaan at kaunlaran na ating minimithi,” Marcos said.

“This is not an easy job. It’s not the work of a day, it’s not the work of a month, it’s a work of a lifetime. Ang mahalaga ay patuloy ang pag-uusap at paghahanap ng solusyon sa lahat ng hinaharap natin,” the chief executive added.

Marcos said “this is how peace is forged, through the honest exchange of ideas” and by allowing parties to speak with candor and openness, making it more durable. Above all, peace is achieved by working relentlessly, the crusade for peace and the cause of development should not hinge on whims nor depend on where the political winds blow. It requires a strong political will. And, as President, I will exercise that strong political will for the success of the Bangsamoro region,” he said.

“Kailangan buo ang loob natin dito kasi marami pang trabahong naghihintay sa atin,” he added.

Marcos attended the commemoration ceremony, which marked a historical significance as it was held at the Camp Iranun in Barira, Maguindanao del Norte, a former camp of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and site of MILF founder Ustadz Salamat Hashim’s residence.

The CAB was signed between the government and the MILF on March 27, 2014, or 17 years after peace negotiations started in 1997. The CAB led to the achievement of numerous milestones in its political and normalization tracks 10 years from its signing. Presidential News Desk