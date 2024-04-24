Alleged leader of BIFF faction, 11 others killed in Maguindanao del Sur military encounter

Twelve alleged Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) members, including their leader, were killed in a military operation in Maguindanao del Sur on Monday morning, a military official reported Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Dennis Almorato, spokesman of the 6th Infantry Division, identified the leader as Mohiden Animbang alias Karialan, the chairman of the BIFF Karialan faction.

Almorato said the brother of Karialan identified as Saga Animbang, the operation chief of the bandit group, and its 10 other members were also killed during the military operation at the vicinity of Barangay Kitango, Datu Saudi Ampatuan around 7:30 am.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs office chief, said seven soldiers were wounded because of the clashes that lasted for more than five hours.

"Seven were wounded from the government troops and are now in stable condition," he said.

Trinidad said the government forces also use closed air support during the operation.

Troops also recovered high powered firearms such as five M16A1, three M14, two M653 and one M4 rifle.

Trinidad said following the clash the government "troops are on high alert to thwart any threat from the enemies",

"We assure the public that the operation is ongoing to hunt down the remaining terrorists and monitor their activities as pre-emptive measures," he said. Robina Asido/DMS