Marcos says Sara will remain education secretary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Vice President Sara Duterte will remain as education secretary as he defended her from those who want her replaced.

Asked if he will give assurance to the Vice President that she will keep her post, Marcos said that he does not see the need to do it.

“She doesn’t need my assurance. She knows that,” he said.

He said cabinet members will only be removed from their posts if they are inefficient or corrupt.

But Marcos said that he will meet with Vice President Duterte to discuss important matters.

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos recently said she did not like the criticisms hurled by former President Rodrigo Duterte against her husband.

The First Lady said in an interview that she disliked how Vice President Duterte laughed at her father’s criticisms against Marcos during a rally held in Davao City.

“I guess, we cannot blame her … I think that, she, also as a wife, understands how the First Lady feels when you have to sit there and listen to these attacks being made against her husband,” Marcos added.

Marcos said he will meet with the Vice President to iron things out.

“Mag-uusap kami tungkol diyan. ‘Wag na masyadong dibdibin at ‘yung hindi naman siya ang nag-sabi tungkol sa kung ano-ano. Kaya’t madali naman siguro na plantsahin lahat itong naging isyu na ito,” he said.

Marcos said everything remains all right between him and the Education Secretary.

“It will not affect our working relationship with the Vice President, Secretary of Education,” Marcos said when asked to react on the sentiments of the First Lady towards the Vice President. Presidential News Desk