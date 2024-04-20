China expresses ''grave concern'' over deployment of US missile system in Philippines

China expressed strong opposition to the deployment of the United States Mid-Range Capability (MRC) missile system to Northern Luzon as part of the military exercises between the two countries.

In a regular press conference on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian "expressed grave concern over" the deployment of the US MRC missile system in the Philippines.

"China strongly opposes the US deploying medium-range ballistic missiles in the Asia-Pacific and strengthening forward deployment at China’s doorstep to seek unilateral military advantage," he said.

"The US’s move exacerbates tensions in the region and increases the risk of misjudgment and miscalculation," he added.

Last Monday, the US Army Pacific confirmed the deployment of the MRC missile system in the area of northern Philippines last week.

"In a historic first, the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force successfully deployed the Mid-Range Capability (MRC) missile system to Northern Luzon, Philippines, on April 11, 2024, as part of Exercise Salaknib 24. This landmark deployment marks a significant milestone for the new capability while enhancing interoperability, readiness, and defense capabilities in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines," it stated.

"Covering a journey of more than 8,000 miles in over 15 hours, the Mid-Range Capability (MRC) reached the Philippines aboard the C-17 Globemaster III airframe,'' the US Army Pacific added.

The historic deployment, undertaken in part with the pilots and flight crew of the US Air Force's 62nd Airlift Wing from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, showcases the extensive reach and logistical precision of the Joint Force and represents a significant achievement for the Air Force, marking the first time the service has flown the exquisite capability," it added.

Jiang also urged "the US to earnestly respect other countries’ security concerns, stop stoking military confrontation, stop undermining peace and stability in the region, and take concrete actions to reduce strategic risks."

"The Philippines needs to see and be mindful of what the US is truly after and the consequence of going along with the US on deploying MRBMs," he said.

"The Philippines needs to think twice about being a cat’s paw for the US at the expense of its own security interests, and stop sliding down the wrong path," he added. Robina Asido/DMS