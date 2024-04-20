NGCP places Luzon, Visayas grids under red alert

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) put the Visayas grid on red alert from 1 pm to 8 pm and 8 pm to 9 am.

In effect, the country's two grids were on red alert after NCGP earlier said the Luzon grid will be on highest alert from 3 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 10 pm.

The NGCP said the Visayas grid's available capacity was at 2,484 megawatts while peak demand was placed at 2.504 megawatts.

According to the NGCP, the Luzon grid with available capacity of 13,594 megawatts and peak demand of 13,127 megawatts.

Yellow alert status in Luzon will also be raised from 12 noon to 3pm, then 4 pm to 6pm and 10pm to 11pm.

The NGCP noted that 19 power plants that supply the Luzon grid are still on forced outage, "while three are running on derated capacities, for a total of 2,284.3 megawatts unavailable to the grid." Robina Asido/DMS