Most of China's maritime-related proposals are contrary to Philippine interest: DFA

Most Chinese proposals to ease maritime row in the West Philippine Sea are contrary to national interests of the country, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the DFA said it "had received a number of concept papers from China on various maritime-related proposals" in previous year but denied China's allegation that it was ignored by the Philippines.

"While a few proposals were deemed somewhat workable, many of the remaining Chinese proposals were determined, after careful study, scrutiny and deliberation within the Philippine Government, to be contrary to our national interests," the DFA said.

It noted that "upon receipt of the Chinese proposals, the Philippine Government had immediately undertaken serious study and consideration of all of them.

"In no way did the Philippine Government ignore China’s proposals. The DFA "had lengthy and in-depth consultations with the various concerned Philippine Government agencies which have primary competence, or functional mandate over the topics and issues in the said Chinese concept papers," it stated.

It also noted that "several rounds of internal discussions and deliberations were also undertaken within the DFA to consider the Chinese proposals."

However, the DFA noted "that any agreement or understanding to be reached with any foreign government should not only be in accordance with our mutual interests, but should also not undermine the Philippine Constitution or denigrate the legally-settled rights of the Philippines under international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award."

Following the extensive internal consultations the "Philippine Government, submitted counter proposals in the same year."

"Instead of considering the Philippine counter-proposals, however, the Chinese side presented its own counter-proposals, which again did not reflect our interests, especially on issues such as the South China Sea," it added.

According to the DFA the "proposal raised by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in March 2023 referred to a so-called 'gentleman’s agreement' wherein China insisted on actions that would be deemed as acquiescence or recognition of China’s control and administration over the Ayungin Shoal as China’s territory".

"As Ayungin Shoal is a part of the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines, the proposal of China could not be considered by the Philippines without violating the Philippine constitution or international law," it added.

The DFA also emphasized that they were surprised by China’s disclosure of sensitive details about the bilateral discussions between the two countries as it underscore that the Philippines is approaching these confidential negotiations with utmost sincerity and good faith.

The DFA's statement was issued after a ranking Chinese official disclosed in a local newspaper about the details of the bilateral discussions between the two countries. The Chinese official reportedly claimed that the Philippines ignored China's proposals which allegedly sought to normalize the situation in the West Philippine Sea. Robina Asido/DMS