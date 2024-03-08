South China Sea issue is an international concern that affects regional peace and stability: Japan

Reiterating its serious concern over the recent harassment of China against Philippine vessels that transported supplies for the troops in Ayungin Shoal, Japan expressed belief that the issues in the South China Sea is an international concern that directly affects the peace and stability in the region.

"Japan reiterates serious concern over actions which increase regional tensions including recent dangerous actions that led to collisions between Chinese and Filipino vessels and injuries of the Filipinos," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan said in a statement on Wednesday.

It noted that Japan also "opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force as well as any actions that increase tensions in the South China Sea."

"Japan believes that the issue concerning the South China Sea is directly related to the peace and stability of the region and is a legitimate concern of the international community,"it added.

As China refused to accept the Arbitral Tribunal ruling in the South China Sea, "Japan highly appreciates the Government of the Philippines for having consistently complied with the Arbitral Tribunal’s award" and "showed "its commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes in the South China Sea."

"The arbitral award is final and legally binding on the parties to the dispute under the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and Japan strongly hopes that the parties’ compliance with the award will lead to the peaceful settlement of disputes in the South China Sea, the MOFA said.

"Japan has consistently advocated upholding the “rule of law” at sea, and will continue to cooperate with the international community such as ASEAN Member States and the United States to protect the free and open international order based on the rule of law'," it added. Robina Asido/DMS