DepEd ends school year 2023-2024 on May 31

The Department of Education (DepEd) issued an order setting the end of the school year a month earlier to gradually revert the summer vacation to a pre-pandemic schedule.

The DepEd Order No. 003 dated on February 19, that was signed by Education Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte noted that "the (end of school year) EOSY rites shall be conducted from May 29 to 31, 2024" making the school year break from June 1 to July 26, 2024(Friday).

However, it noted that "under exceptional circumstances, the school may conduct the EOSY Rites on June 1, 2024, Saturday, only upon consultation with teachers and parents."

"DepEd recognizes the clamor to gradually revert the school calendar to the pre-pandemic opening of classes," the order stated.

It also noted that there should be "no voluntary or mandatory tasks or activities shall be assigned to teachers from June 1 to 30, 2024.

On the other hand, the schedule for the next school year 2024-2025 will start on July 29, 2024 (Monday) and end on May 16, 2025 (Friday).

The order also mentioned that Brigada Eskwela where cleaning activity to prepare the school for the opening of classes should be done from July 22 (Monday) to July 27, 2024 (Saturday).

It can be recalled that last June 19, 2023, a House Bill No. 8550, mandating the return of the June to March school calendar was filed by Cong. France Castro of ACT Teachers Partylist, Arlene Brosas of Gabriela Partylist and Raoul Danniel Manuel of Kabataan Partylist.

The bill is still pending with the Committee on Basic Education and Culture since July 25, 2023. Robina Asido/DMS