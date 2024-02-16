Maco landslide death toll rises to 90

The death toll because of the landslide in Maco, Davao de Oro has continued to increase and reached 90, an Interior and Local Government official reported on Thursday.

In a press conference, Lea Anora, a member of the Management of the Dead and Missing (MDM) unit of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) confirmed that the number of retrieved bodies as of Thursday noon reached 90 with 37 others still missing.

"These missing individuals are blottered once and then we have catered 48 antemortem, (for) data collection we have 73 processed under postmortem examination and we have released 39 death certificates," she said.

"Under MDM, we'd like to request all the family members of those who are still unidentified to please follow the advisories of LGUs on the processes on identifying the retrieved bodies," she added.

The number of the population displaced because of the landslide also increased to 1,497 families or 5,349 individuals who are being served inside the 12 evacuation centers. Robina Asido/DMS