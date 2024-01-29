China Coast Guard criticizes Philippines for airdop of supplies to ship in Ayungin Shoal

The China Coast Guard on Saturday midnight criticized the Philippines for airdropping supplies to a grounded Navy ship in Ayungin Shoal, China Daily reported.

The China Daily story was carried in the post of the Chinese Embassy in Manila on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

The China Coast Guard accused the Philippines of ''maliciously agitating." the situation.

In a statement on Jan. 21, the China Coast Guard said a small Philippine plane airdropped supplies to the "illegally stranded" military ship at Ren'ai Reef, known as Ayungin Shoal to the Philippines.

News reports early this week citing the military reported the airdrop of supplies to troops on the BRP Sierra Madre took place.

China claims Ayungin Shoal falls within its territory.

"We warn the Philippine side to stop provocative hyping. The China Coast Guard will strengthen law enforcement around Ren'ai Reef and its adjacent waters to resolutely defend national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," said China Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu, reported China Daily.

Gan said it closely monitored the situation, handled it according to law and regulations, and "made temporary special arrangements" for the necessary daily supplies, China Daily said.

''Gan accused relevant Philippine parties of disregarding facts, maliciously hyping the situation, and deliberately misleading international perception, which is unhelpful in easing tensions in the South China Sea,'' the paper said. DMS