BI: Registered foreigners can report virtually

MANILA, Philippines?The Bureau of Immigration (BI) urged registered foreign nationals to take advantage of the virtual Annual Report, introduced to streamline the reporting process.

Under Philippine laws, aliens holding immigrant and non-immigrant visas, who were issued an alien certificate of registration identity card (ACR I-Card) are required to present themselves to the bureau for the first 60 days of the year for the annual report.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco emphasized the benefits of the virtual option, allowing foreign nationals living in the country to fulfill their annual reporting obligations through an end-to-end online process.

The virtual Annual Report, accessible on the BI’s online services website at http://e-services.immigration.gov.ph, provides a seamless experience where foreign nationals can book appointments, make payments, and submit their reports from the comfort of their own homes.

Tansingco said that the virtual option aims to provide convenience while maintaining compliance through an online registration platform.

“We encourage all eligible foreign nationals to embrace this innovation as part of our ongoing efforts to modernize our processes," he said. “These are all learnings from the pandemic. We see the need to update our procedures for it to be more accessible to more people,” he added.

Applicants opting for the virtual reporting option are required to visit the BI’s online services website to set up their appointments.

The virtual annual report complements the physical reporting option available at two malls in Metro Manila, as well as other BI offices nationwide.

“For those choosing the traditional route in Metro Manila, the physical Annual Report for the BI's head office in Manila will take place at the 3rd Level Center Atrium of Robinsons Manila and the Government Service Express (GSE) Unit of SM Mall of Asia from Mondays to Fridays, excluding holidays, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.,” Tansingco added.

The BI’s Alien Registration Division has outlined specific requirements for the annual report, including a completely filled-out online registration accessible via the BI’s e-services website. Foreign nationals must present their original valid Alien Certificate of Registration Identity Card (ACR I-Card) with valid visas, along with a valid passport.

Certain groups are exempted from physically reporting to the BI, including foreign nationals below 14 years old, those aged 60 and above, mentally or physically incapacitated individuals, pregnant women, and foreigners with medical conditions. Bureau of Immigration