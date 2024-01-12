Sectors commit to the Bangsamoro peace process in agreement's anniversary

By Robina Asido

Leaders and representatives of different sectors pledge their commitment to the Bangsamoro peace process as it marks the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB)

During the event, dubbed as "Recommitment ceremony towards a vibrant Bangsamoro peace constituency" different sectors from women, youth, religious groups, indigenous people, academe and civil society organizations (CSO) convene to express their support for the peace process in Mindanao.

The pledges of different sectors were accepted by Presidential Adviser on the Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Chairman Mohagher Iqbal during the ceremony.

In his speech, Galvez noted that "these sectoral pledges and commitments can greatly contribute not only to ensuring the trickling down of peace dividends, but also to building a more durable national, regional, and even global peace architecture."

"Rest assured that our agency shall continue to work closely with the CSO community, as we build a better, more progressive and more peaceful future for the Bangsamoro people," he said.

"Together, let us recommit ourselves to the Bangsamoro peace process, and show that unity and harmony can triumph over division and conflict. May this pledge of commitment serve as a beacon of hope, strength and inspiration for all of us and for generations to come," he added.

As observers and key persons in the Bangsamoro Peace Process, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. also expressed the commitment and support of the military to the peace process.

"We the AFP is very happy, this initiative, the recommitment to the Bangsamoro Peace Process, it is the soldier more than anyone else who wants lasting peace and the activity that we had today is the manifestation of that commitment towards attaining the lasting peace that we all want to achieve," he said.

"On the part of the AFP we recommit our effort to gain that lasting peace, that is why I am here today to show to our MILF brothers that the AFP is serious when it comes to the peace process, that is why we are there on the ground and we are working really hard with our brothers in order to have this lasting peace," he added.

As he enumerated the achievements and milestones under the peace process, Galvez admitted that "there is still much work to be done" especially in preparation for the 2025 BARMM election.

"Despite the numerous milestones we have achieved over the years, there is still much work to be done, particularly in our preparations for the first election in the BARMM in 2025," he said.

According to the Principles for Peace Foundation the recommitment ceremony, this "signaled the launch of the Participatory Periodic Review for Peace, which begins a whole process that leads to the overarching goal of building a peaceful and just Bangsamoro society."

It noted that the "multisectoral leaders committed to this ongoing review process of CAB implementation, which is akin to the Universal Periodic Review mechanism of the United Nations in the human rights domain." DMS