More than 400 metric tons of garbage collected during Black Nazarene

More than 400 metric tons of garbage were collected during the celebration of the feast of the Black Nazarene in Manila.

Data from the Department of Public Service (DPS) of the City of Manila shows that the garbage collected since the start of the traditional "Pahalik" at the Quirino Grandstand on January 6 up to the end of the celebration on January 10 have reached a total of 468 metric tons.

According to the DPS, the collected volume of garbage has increased significantly compared with the garbage collected from the previous years.

"A total of 158 truckloads and a volume of 468 metric tons was collected for the year 2024. This increase could be attributed to the presence of actual Traslacion which started from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church and was attended by more or less 6.5 million of devotees of Nuesto Padre Jesus Nazareno," it stated.

During the last celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene with Traslacion last January 2020 or before the pandemic a total of 88 truckloads or 394 metric tons of garbage were collected.

It can be recalled that the traditional Traslacion during the celebration of the feast of the Black Nazarene was suspended for three year due to the restrictions amidst Covid-19 pandemic.

The volume of garbage collected during the pandemic only ranges to 57 truckloads or 196 MT of garbage on 2021, 43 truckloads or 130 MT of garbage on 2022 and 99 truckloads or 265 metric tons of garbage on 2023. Robina Asido/DMS