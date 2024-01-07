Philippines '' remains open to diplomatic discussion with China'': Ano

The Philippine government "remains open to diplomatic discussion with China", as it expressed belief that the resolution to South China Sea disputes can be resolved "through peaceful dialogue and adherence to international law".

"The Philippines remains open to diplomatic discussions with China and reaffirms its commitment to fostering good relations with all nations. We believe that through peaceful dialogue and adherence to international law, we can achieve a resolution that serves the best interests of all parties involved in the region,"National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano said in a statement on Friday.

Ano issued his statement after China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin described the maritime cooperation activity (MCA) between US and Philippine military as "irresponsible" and a "provocative military activity in the South China Sea".

The security adviser said that the Philippine government takes note of the concerns of the Chinese Foreign Ministry about the joint maritime cooperative activities with the United States in the West Philippine Sea and clarifies that MCA is consistent with the international law.

"We wish to clarify that the joint maritime activities between the Philippines and the United States were clearly conducted within our exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and are consistent with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), so how can they be deemed provocative?," he said.

"The Philippines is merely exercising its sovereign right to engage in such activities within its territory and these exercises are aimed at enhancing our maritime capabilities and interoperability with the US which is a treaty partner to ensure the security and stability of the region. The joint patrol emphasizes our ability to work seamlessly together to ensure the readiness of our joint forces to address evolving security challenges," he added.

Ano stressed that the country's "joint patrols with the United States and potential future activities with other allied countries shows our mutual commitment to a rules-based international order and for promoting peace and stability of the region."

"It also demonstrates the significant improvement in the Philippine's defense capabilities and the development of a world-class navy and armed forces capable of carrying out its mandate to defend the territorial integrity of the Philippines and our maritime rights in the West Philippine Sea," he said. Robina Asido/DMS