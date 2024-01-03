DOH reports first death from fireworks
A 38-year-old man died in the Ilocos Region due to fireworks in the first such case, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Tuesday.
In a statement, the DOH said that the man lit a cigarette while drinking with friends near a firecracker storage.
The DOH reported a stray bullet injury case on a 23-year-old man in the Davao Region who had a gunshot wound on his upper left back.
This brings the total of firework-related injuries to 443. Jaspearl Tan/DMS