DOH reports first death from fireworks

A 38-year-old man died in the Ilocos Region due to fireworks in the first such case, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Tuesday.

In a statement, the DOH said that the man lit a cigarette while drinking with friends near a firecracker storage.

The DOH reported a stray bullet injury case on a 23-year-old man in the Davao Region who had a gunshot wound on his upper left back.

This brings the total of firework-related injuries to 443. Jaspearl Tan/DMS