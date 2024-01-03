Former Marcos cabinet member leads survey for 2025 senatorial polls

ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo, a former Cabinet member of the Marcos administration, topped the senatorial poll for the 2025 elections conducted by OCTA Research.

The Tugon ng Masa survey showed that 76 percent would vote for Tulfo in next year’s elections, making him the leading senatorial bet, followed by re-electionist Senator Christopher Go with 53 percent and former Senator Vicente Sotto III with 48 percent.

Tulfo, whose brother is currently a senator, was appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr as secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. He was not confirmed by the Commission on Appointments. Since he was one of nominees of the ACT-CIS partylist, he obtained a seat in the House of Representatives.

The other top ten senatorial bets were Senator Ronald Dela Rosa with a voting preference of 47 percent, Senator Imee Marcos with 42 percent, and Senator Ramon Revilla with 35 percent.

Next were Senator Francis Tolentino with a voting preference of 33 percent, former Manila Mayor Francisco Moreno Domagoso with 32 percent, former Senator Panfilo Lacson with 32 percent, Senator Pia Cayetano with 30 percent, former Senator Manny Pacquiao with 28 percent, former Vice President Jejomar Binay with 25 percent and Senator Lito Lapid with 20 percent.

The survey was done from December 10 to 14, 2023 using interviews of 1,200 adult Filipinos nationwide. Jaspearl Tan/DMS