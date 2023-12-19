Marcos' visit to Japan earns P169b actualized investments

The visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Japan has actualized investments of about P169 billion, according to Presidential Adviser on Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go.

In an interview with reporters at the sidelines of the 50th Commemorative ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Summit, Go said the Philippines is reaping the fruit of Marcos’ visit to Japan this month and in February this year.

“There were two parts today. The signing of new MOUs (memoranda of understanding), that’s nine new MOUs, with a total value of P14 billion. But more importantly, about 20 plus companies gave updates to the President today, of their pledges from the trip last February,” Go said.

“And on that part … P169 billion of actualized investments from the trip earlier this year,” he added.

Marcos said the Philippine government will be bringing home P14 billion worth of investment pledges from nine Japanese companies who have signified their intention to invest in the country.

The President said some of the investment pledges are just extensions of the business deals he signed during his earlier visit to Japan in February, generating about 200,000 job opportunities.

“Mag-expand lang sila ng operations nila. But the more important part is 200 plus thousand new jobs. That’s also an enormous part of that,” the President said.

The chief executive said the investments signed on the sidelines of the 50th Commemorative ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Summit came from various sectors such as semiconductors, healthcare and infrastructures. Presidential News Desk