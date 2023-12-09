Authorities capture one suspect in MSU gym bombing

Authorities captured one of the suspects in the Mindanao State University (MSU) bombing of a gymnasium that left four dead and 50 others injured last week, a military official announced on Friday.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), said the combined troops of Task Force Marawi and Marawi City police apprehended a certain Jafar Gamo Sultan, alias Jaf or Kurot, one of the accomplices in the bombing at the gymnasium of Mindanao State University in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur last Sunday.

"The suspect, who was apprehended in an operation in Barangay Dulay Proper in Marawi, is a companion of a certain Omar, the person identified by witnesses to have placed the improvised explosive device at the Dimaporo Gymnasium," he said.

Trinidad said authorities are investigating the connection of the suspects to the Daulah Islamiyah terrorist group.

"It is being investigated and we are looking into their connection with the local terrorist group," he said.

Trinidad noted that the government forces also seized two motorcycles from the suspect.

"This development shows the seriousness of the government in capturing the perpetrators of the terrorist attack on innocent civilians and in ensuring that similar incidents will not happen again. It also demonstrates the AFP's commitment to its mandate as protector of the people and the state," he said.

In a previous interview, Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP public information officer identified Arsani Membisa and Kadapi Mimbesa alias Engineer as the persons of interest in the MSU bombing. Robina Asido/DMS