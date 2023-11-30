Last missing Filipino released from Gaza: Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on Wednesday the release of another Filipino hostage from Gaza.

"Just days after expressing concern for Noralyn Babadilla's whereabouts, I am very happy to announce that Noralyn is safely back in Israel, becoming the second Filipino released from Gaza," Marcos said in his post on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday morning.

Marcos confirmed that with the release of Babadilla, all of the Filipinos affected by the Hamas-Israel war have been accounted for.

"I have entrusted our officials at the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv to attend to her needs in coordination with Israeli authorities. With this positive development, I am pleased to inform the nation that all Filipinos affected by the war have been accounted for," he said.

"We extend our sincerest gratitude to Israeli authorities for facilitating Noralyn's release, and for all ongoing assistance to Filipinos in Israel. Our gratitude also goes to Egypt and the State of Qatar for their crucial role in this process over the past several weeks," he added.

In a statement, "the Israeli Embassy in Manila expresses great relief upon the release of Ms. Noralyn 'Nataly' Babadilla from captivity by Hamas after 53 days".

According to the Embassy, "Noralyn is currently undergoing medical evaluations at Tel HaShomer Hospital in Israel to ensure her well-being."

"Noralyn and her partner, Gideon Babani, visited close friends in Kibbutz Nirim on Oct 7. Gideon was murdered by Hamas terrorists and Noralin was taken captive by Hamas into Gaza. Babadilla is a dual citizen," it stated.

The Israel government assured to provide support for Babadilla and Jimmy Pacheco who were recently released by Hamas.

"They will receive support from the Israeli government as given to all Victims of Terror. All Filipino nationals have been accounted for. The Israeli government is committed and will do whatever is needed to bring them back home," it stated. Robina Asido/DMS